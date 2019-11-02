Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,173 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Tiffany & Co. worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIF. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 175.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,753,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,366. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $130.40.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $118.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

