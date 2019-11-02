Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 23,037 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock worth $691,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.