Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.95. 2,405,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,667. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $307.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.