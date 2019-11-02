Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,149,109,000 after purchasing an additional 174,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after purchasing an additional 435,062 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,347 shares of company stock worth $1,585,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

WM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.23. 1,860,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

