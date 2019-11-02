Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,831,000 after buying an additional 201,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,628,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Xylem stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,843. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

