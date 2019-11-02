Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 18,309 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $252.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average of $239.97. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

