Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.11. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares worth $49,912,925. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,354. The stock has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.87. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

