Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 93.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,725,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,747 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,776,000 after acquiring an additional 711,333 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. 2,006,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,218. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

