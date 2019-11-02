Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of HCP worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCP by 196.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729,136 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of HCP by 1,639.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HCP by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of HCP by 2,313.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. 3,882,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. HCP had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s payout ratio is 81.32%.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

