Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.88 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $237.34. 2,158,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,749. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

