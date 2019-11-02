Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.92 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 16,153.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after buying an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after buying an additional 351,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after buying an additional 331,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $253.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,769. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

