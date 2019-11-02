Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 346,711 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 4.5% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $201,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,828,000 after acquiring an additional 443,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $23,193,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $11,086,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90,751 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $8,152,000.

GBIL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,725. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28.

