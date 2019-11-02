Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Hubbell in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

HUBB opened at $143.80 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 44.4% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

