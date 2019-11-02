Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. 546,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,781. Open Text has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.