Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSPN. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Onespan alerts:

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Onespan has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.23.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.