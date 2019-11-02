On.Live (ONL) Hits Market Cap of $274,844.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. On.Live has a market cap of $274,844.00 and approximately $2,065.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

