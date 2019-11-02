Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.26). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of OMER traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 398,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,769. The firm has a market cap of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.84. Omeros has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

