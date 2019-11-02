Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of OPI opened at $32.41 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

