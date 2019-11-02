Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 256.69% and a negative net margin of 3,450.84%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.