Octoin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $5,472.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $5,472.00 and $17,917.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00218275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.01396182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00117857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.