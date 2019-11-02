NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock valued at $11,625,217. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.59. 7,086,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672,162. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.