nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.30 on Friday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

