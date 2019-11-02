NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NuVasive updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

NUVA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 645,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $71.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

