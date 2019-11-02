Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Nulegacy Gold Company Profile (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

