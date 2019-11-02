Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. 263,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 917.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

