NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $520.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.19 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities research analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

