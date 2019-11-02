Novavax (NVAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 380,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00. Novavax has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $59,451.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John A. Herrmann III sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $25,756.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,841 shares of company stock worth $117,114 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

