Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

