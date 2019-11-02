Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

NWPX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,780. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a P/E ratio of -172.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.