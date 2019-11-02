Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.55. 569,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,002. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $226.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

