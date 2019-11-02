Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $95.00 price objective on Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.70. 1,625,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,528. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

