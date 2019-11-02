Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.41. 448,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $87.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

