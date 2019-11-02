Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 332 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. 349,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

