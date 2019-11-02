Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.50. 30,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

