North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NOA traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.88. 71,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,455. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$10.64 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.11.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$176.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$51,527.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,096.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,876,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,373,031.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,700 shares of company stock worth $573,628.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

