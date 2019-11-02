Norman E. Jr. Snyder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $168,960.00.

REED stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Reed’s by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Reed’s by 2,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reed’s by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reed’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares during the period.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

