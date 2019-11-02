Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500,000 shares. Currently, 30.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,348. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 39.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

