Nord/LB Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.01).

UG opened at €23.36 ($27.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.35. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

