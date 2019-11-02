Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Norbord and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.20.

TSE OSB opened at C$37.59 on Friday. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.33.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$597.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.278615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

