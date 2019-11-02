Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $10.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 million, a PE ratio of 271.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

