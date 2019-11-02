Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOK. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 29,426,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,837,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $36,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.