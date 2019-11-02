Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOK. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 29,426,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,837,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $36,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
