Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.85 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.85 ($4.48) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.68 ($5.45).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

