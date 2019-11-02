NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. NN has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NN by 150.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NN by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

