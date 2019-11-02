NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 352,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. NIC has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

