NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $127,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average is $212.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

