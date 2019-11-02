NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 67.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,984,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.71. 1,908,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,935. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.78 and a 52-week high of $239.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.