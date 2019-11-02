NextCure Inc’s (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lock-Up Period To End on November 5th

NextCure’s (NASDAQ:NXTC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 5th. NextCure had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NXTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05. NextCure has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

