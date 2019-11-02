NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $501,103.00 and approximately $451.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00627809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010095 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, FreiExchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.