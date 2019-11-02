Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. During the last week, Newton has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $42.94 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.01415668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.