New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Short Interest Update

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 18,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $130,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,639,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,818. New York Times has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

